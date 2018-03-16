Indians' Michael Brantley: Will likely return near Opening Day

Manager Terry Francona announced Thursday that Brantley (ankle) should be able to return sometime around Opening Day, Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com reports.

Francona seemed encouraged about Brantley's progress during his interview Thursday. He said that the outfielder's status for Opening Day is still up in the air, but if he does miss the opener, he won't miss it by much. Based on the skipper's comments, it sounds like Brantley is shaping up to join the Indians' starting lineup a couple of weeks into the season at the latest.