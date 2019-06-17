Clevinger (back) was activated from the 60-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start Monday against the Rangers.

Clevinger is set to rejoin the rotation after spending more than two months on the shelf with a back injury. The right-hander was lights outs prior to getting injured, striking out 22 across 12 scoreless innings in two starts. Corey Kluber (forearm) was shifted to the 60-Day injured list while Josh Smith was optioned to Triple-A Columbus in a pair of corresponding roster moves.