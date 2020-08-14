Clevinger was reinstated from the restricted list and optioned to Cleveland's alternate training site Friday.
The move is a disciplinary one, as Clevinger and teammate Zach Plesac had previously been placed on the restricted list after the pair went out with friends in violation of the league's health and safety protocols last week. Both were optioned Friday, and it's not clear when either is expected to return to the team.
