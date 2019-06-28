Clevinger (ankle) was activated from the injured list Friday.

Clevinger is ready to pitch again after spending time on the injured list for a second time this season. Luckily for fantasy players and Indians fans, his latest stint was far shorter, as he will return to the mound after missing only the minimum 10 days. Clevinger will jump right back into Cleveland's rotation and take the ball Friday night against Baltimore.

