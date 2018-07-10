Clevinger (7-4) allowed five runs on seven hits and three walks across six innings to take the loss Monday against the Reds. He struck out 11.

Clevinger induced a whopping 20 swinging strikes in this one, but he also allowed a steady procession of baserunners and was scored upon in four different innings. While it's a disappointing start by his recent standards, Clevinger's propensity to miss bats and battle relatively deep into games continues to provide fantasy dividends. He hadn't allowed more than three earned runs in any of his previous five starts and will look to get back on track this weekend against the Yankees.