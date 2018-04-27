Indians' Mike Clevinger: Allows four earned runs
Clevinger allowed four earned runs on eight hits while walking one and striking out five across six innings Thursday against the Mariners. He did not factor into the decision.
Clevinger wasn't able to follow up his complete game shutout with a similar performance and was hit around for three extra-base hits. He did manage to avoid a disastrous outing by not allowing a longball and limiting walks. Much of his draft appeal came from his strikeout upside, but he has just 6.2 K/9 through 31.2 innings so will need to continue to limit hard contact to maintain value.
