Clevinger allowed four runs on seven hits and three walks across six innings in a no-decision Sunday against the Twins. He struck out three.

Clevinger struggled early in the game, allowing three runs on four his and two walks over the first two innings. He settled down and cruised into the seventh, only to be chased from the game by a leadoff home run from Brian Dozier. Clevinger also continued a trend of increased walks, running his K/BB to 20:12 over the last 24.1 innings. He'd allowed more than three runs just once in his previous six outings and will look to bounce back in his scheduled start next weekend against the Tigers.