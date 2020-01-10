Play

Clevinger signed a one-year, $4.1 million contract with the Indians on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

With Clevinger locked down for the next year, the Indians have now come to terms with all of their arbitration-eligible players. The right-hander turned in a stellar 2019 campaign, posting a 2.71 ERA and 1.06 WHIP with a 169:37 K:BB over 126 frames and will slot in as Cleveland's ace in 2020.

