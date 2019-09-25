Indians' Mike Clevinger: Blanks ChiSox for 13th win
Clevinger (13-3) picked up the win in Tuesday's 11-0 rout of the White Sox, giving up five hits and a walk over seven scoreless innings while striking out 10.
The right-hander has pitched like an ace in the second half as Cleveland tries to chase down a playoff spot, striking out double-digit batters in four of his last eight trips to the mound and posting an 11-1 record with a 1.88 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 125:25 K:BB through 96 innings since the All-Star break. Clevinger will get one more chance to pad his numbers, and potentially pitch his team into October, on the road Sunday against the Nationals.
More News
-
Indians' Mike Clevinger: Hurls six scoreless frames•
-
Indians' Mike Clevinger: Takes first loss since June 28•
-
Indians' Mike Clevinger: Wins 10th straight decision•
-
Indians' Mike Clevinger: Racks up nine strikeouts•
-
Indians' Mike Clevinger: Strikes out 10 in eight scoreless•
-
Indians' Mike Clevinger: Slated to face Detroit in next turn•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early third base rankings for 2020
In the juiced ball era, every position is deep. But none is as deep as third base, where revealing...
-
Waivers: Hampson comes through
Turns out Jose Ramirez's injury wasn't a season-ender after all. Is he worth a gamble for the...
-
Week 27 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The final week of the regular season presents many unknowns. But Scott White says it's best...
-
Week 27 Preview: Two-start pitchers
In the final week of the regular season, probable pitchers are mere suggestions. Scott White...
-
Week 27 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Early second base rankings for 2020
Second base offers its share of high-end hitters, but its depth will largely depend on the...