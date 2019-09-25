Clevinger (13-3) picked up the win in Tuesday's 11-0 rout of the White Sox, giving up five hits and a walk over seven scoreless innings while striking out 10.

The right-hander has pitched like an ace in the second half as Cleveland tries to chase down a playoff spot, striking out double-digit batters in four of his last eight trips to the mound and posting an 11-1 record with a 1.88 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 125:25 K:BB through 96 innings since the All-Star break. Clevinger will get one more chance to pad his numbers, and potentially pitch his team into October, on the road Sunday against the Nationals.

