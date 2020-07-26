Clevinger allowed two runs on four hits over seven innings in a no-decision against the Royals on Saturday. He struck out six and did not issue a walk.

His season got off to a rough start, with Jorge Soler and Salvador Perez hitting back-to-back homers off Clevinger in the first inning. However, Clevinger settled in nicely and got through seven on 90 pitches, allowing just two hits the rest of the way. The right-hander now lines up for three consecutive road starts: at Minnesota, at Cincinnati, at the White Sox.