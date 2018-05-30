Clevinger (4-2) allowed one run on four hits and two walks while recording seven strikeouts over 6.2 innings to earn the win over the White Sox on Tuesday.

The only trouble for Clevinger came in the second inning as Daniel Palka hit a lead-off double and scored on a single by Tim Anderson. The 27-year-old continued his strong performance this season and now has a 3.14 ERA and 1.19 WHIP with 61 strikeouts across 71.2 innings, and is next slated to face the Twins on Sunday.