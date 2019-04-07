Indians' Mike Clevinger: Brilliant start ends with injury
Clevinger was removed from his start Sunday against the Blue Jays after five innings due to upper-back tightness, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.
Clevinger was spinning a gem before the injury set in, delivering five scoreless frames while striking out 10 and allowing one hit and one walk. He only needed 75 pitches to record 15 outs and likely left some punchouts on the table with the early exit, but he could still come away with the win after departing with a 3-0 lead. While the back issue puts Clevinger's availability for his next start April 13 in Kansas City in question, it's encouraging that he's at least not dealing with an arm injury. Per Mandy Bell of MLB.com, Clevinger's velocity was actually up more than a full tick from his first start of the season, with the right-hander's fastball averaging 96.1 miles per hour.
