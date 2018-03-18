Indians' Mike Clevinger: Cleared to start Sunday
Clevinger (illness) will start Sunday's Cactus League game against the Mariners, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Now feeling better after the illness resulted in him being scratched from his start initially scheduled for Thursday, Clevinger will likely gear up for 40-to-50 pitches after topping out at 29 in his most recent outing. The right-hander has held opponents to a .212 average and has posted a 9:1 K:BB over nine frames this spring.
