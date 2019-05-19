Indians' Mike Clevinger: Closing in on rehab assignment
Manager Terry Francona said Clevinger (back) would complete two or three more bullpen sessions during the upcoming week before beginning a minor-league rehab assignment, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.
Clevinger has hit no snags thus far in his recovery from an upper-back strain, which he sustained in early April. Though his initial projected recovery timetable didn't call for him to resume throwing a baseball until late May, Clevinger has already advanced to mound work. After throwing 20 pitches in a bullpen session a few days earlier, Clevinger will presumably ratchet up the intensity of his subsequent sessions while incorporating his full arsenal. Assuming all goes well, the Indians will map out a rehab schedule that would put Clevinger on track to return from the 60-day injured list on or shortly after June 7, when he's first eligible for activation.
More News
-
Indians' Mike Clevinger: Throws short bullpen session•
-
Indians' Mike Clevinger: Extends throwing to 120 feet•
-
Indians' Mike Clevinger: Throwing from 90 feet•
-
Indians' Mike Clevinger: Plays catch from 60 feet•
-
Indians' Mike Clevinger: Could resume throwing soon•
-
Indians' Mike Clevinger: Won't need surgery•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9: Fantasy Baseball picks, rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Buying the breakouts?
Ready to get dialed into Week 9? We are. We also talk about breakouts we are buying into, rankings...
-
Week 9 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The waiver wire options for Week 9 are pretty boring, but Scott White says boring might make...
-
Week 9 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The recent prospect call-ups aren't just exciting pickups. Most are advisable starters for...
-
Waivers: Riley, Calhoun state case
If you haven't made a point to add Austin Riley or Willie Calhoun yet, you may be running out...