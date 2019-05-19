Manager Terry Francona said Clevinger (back) would complete two or three more bullpen sessions during the upcoming week before beginning a minor-league rehab assignment, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

Clevinger has hit no snags thus far in his recovery from an upper-back strain, which he sustained in early April. Though his initial projected recovery timetable didn't call for him to resume throwing a baseball until late May, Clevinger has already advanced to mound work. After throwing 20 pitches in a bullpen session a few days earlier, Clevinger will presumably ratchet up the intensity of his subsequent sessions while incorporating his full arsenal. Assuming all goes well, the Indians will map out a rehab schedule that would put Clevinger on track to return from the 60-day injured list on or shortly after June 7, when he's first eligible for activation.