Clevinger will start the team's spring opener Friday, according to Zack Meisel of The Athletic.

It's believed that Clevinger, Danny Salazar, Josh Tomlin, and Ryan Merritt (who will pitch after Clevinger in Friday's game) are competing for the two open rotation spots in Cleveland this spring. With Salazar behind the Tribe's other starters due shoulder inflammation that surfaced in January, Clevinger appear to have a clearer path to begin the year as one of the team's starters. If he can improve his command, Clevinger has the arsenal necessary to have a breakout in 2018, and his performance throughout the spring will be worth monitoring closely as he attempts to secure a valuable starting spot.