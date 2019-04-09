The Indians fear that Clevinger's (back) absence could span multiple months, Nick Camino of WKYC Channel 3 Cleveland reports.

Shortly after Clevinger was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday, manager Terry Francona dropped a bombshell when he said that the right-hander wouldn't be ready to resume a throwing program for 6-to-8 weeks. Francona's estimate now sounds like it may have been overly conservative, with Camino's report intimating that Clevinger might not be ready to return from the IL until the second half of the season. Regardless of the length of Clevinger's absence, it's a costly loss for a Cleveland squad that is already missing arguably its top hitter in Francisco Lindor (calf/ankle). The Tribe has yet to name a replacement in the rotation for Clevinger, whose next turn was set to come Saturday in Kansas City.

