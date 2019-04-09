Indians' Mike Clevinger: Could be out for months
The Indians fear that Clevinger's (back) absence could span multiple months, Nick Camino of WKYC Channel 3 Cleveland reports.
Shortly after Clevinger was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday, manager Terry Francona dropped a bombshell when he said that the right-hander wouldn't be ready to resume a throwing program for 6-to-8 weeks. Francona's estimate now sounds like it may have been overly conservative, with Camino's report intimating that Clevinger might not be ready to return from the IL until the second half of the season. Regardless of the length of Clevinger's absence, it's a costly loss for a Cleveland squad that is already missing arguably its top hitter in Francisco Lindor (calf/ankle). The Tribe has yet to name a replacement in the rotation for Clevinger, whose next turn was set to come Saturday in Kansas City.
More News
-
Indians' Mike Clevinger: Won't throw for up to two months•
-
Indians' Mike Clevinger: Heads to IL•
-
Indians' Mike Clevinger: Hopeful for next start•
-
Indians' Mike Clevinger: Brilliant start ends with injury•
-
Indians' Mike Clevinger: Strikes out 12 in 2019 debut•
-
Indians' Mike Clevinger: Dazzles in spring debut•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waiver adds, winners, and losers
It's getting harder to ignores the numbers from 2019. Heath Cummings talks about cutting lose...
-
Top-30 IL stashes
Do you have more injured players than IL spots? Have the Hyun-Jin Ryu and Ryan McMahon injuries...
-
12 sluggers to stash
These dozen hitters face uncertain playing time situations but could be Fantasy standouts with...
-
Advanced Stats Primer for Hitters
Confused by some of the stats or terminology used in Fantasy analysis these days? Here's a...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 3
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Weekend waivers, winners and losers
Did you miss some of this weekend's action? Chris Towers catches you up on everything you need...