Clevinger (back) could play catch as soon as next week, Coley Harvey of ESPN.com reports.

Reports from the time of Clevinger's injury in early April suggested that Clevinger wouldn't be able to pick up a baseball for 6-8 weeks. If he does indeed play catch within the next few days, he could be as much as two weeks ahead of the fast end of that timeframe. It remains to be seen when he's expected to be activated from the 60-day injured list.