Indians' Mike Clevinger: Cruises through 5.1 frames against Halos
Clevinger (1-0) pitched 5.1 scoreless innings with five strikeouts to record his first win of the season against the Angels on Monday. He surrendered four hits and two walks.
The righty threw 65 of 97 pitches for strikes and never allowed a baserunner past second base. Start-to-start inconsistency plagued Clevinger last season, and shaking his high-risk, high-reward profile would be huge for both the Indians and fantasy owners. There's no questioning his upside, and Clevinger's eligibility as a reliever could be particularly useful in formats where it's beneficial to have starters who can also slot into an RP roster slot.
