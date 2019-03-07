Indians' Mike Clevinger: Dazzles in spring debut
Clevinger struck out three over three scoreless frames Wednesday in the Indians' 6-1 victory over the Dodgers in his Cactus League debut. He gave up one hit (a double) and issued a walk in the outing.
Facing off against a Dodgers lineup that included a good amount of projected regulars, Clevinger aced his first test of the spring. The right-hander suffered a scare in the second inning when Cody Bellinger sent a liner back to the mound, but Clevinger was able to knock the ball down with his glove hand and was cleared to continue after being evaluated by trainers. Per Mandy Bell of MLB.com, Clevinger said that he expects to remain on a normal schedule after receiving some extra treatment ahead of his next start, when he'll likely increase his pitch count.
