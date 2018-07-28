Indians' Mike Clevinger: Dealing with sickness, may not start
Clevinger's status for Saturday's tilt against the Tigers is up in the air as he's dealing with an illness, Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com reports.
If Clevinger is unable to take the hill, expect Dan Otero to toe the rubber. More news on Clevinger's status should become available closer to first pitch.
More News
-
Indians' Mike Clevinger: Dinged with third straight loss•
-
Indians' Mike Clevinger: Stumbles again•
-
Indians' Mike Clevinger: Allows five runs in loss to Reds•
-
Indians' Mike Clevinger: Pushed back to Monday•
-
Indians' Mike Clevinger: Gets seventh win•
-
Indians' Mike Clevinger: Takes third loss Monday•
