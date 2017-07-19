Clevinger (5-3) allowed just one unearned run on three hits and two walks while striking out seven Giants over six innings Tuesday in a no-decision.

Clevinger hasn't allowed more than two runs in six straight starts, and now has logged four consecutive quality outings. Dating back to June 17, the right-hander owns a 1.36 ERA with 35 strikeouts while holding opponents to a measly .161/.277/.259 slash line over 33 innings. Clevinger is scheduled to make his next start Tuesday against the Angels.