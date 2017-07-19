Clevinger (5-3) allowed just one unearned run on three hits and two walks while striking out seven Giants over six innings Tuesday in a no-decision.

Clevinger hasn't allowed more than two runs in six straight starts, and now has logged four consecutive quality outings. Dating back to June 17, the right-hander owns a 1.36 ERA with 35 strikeouts while holding opponents to a measly .161/.277/.259 slash line over 33 innings. Clevinger is scheduled to make his next start Tuesday against the Angels.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast