Clevinger (1-1) allowed two hits and five walks over 5.2 scoreless innings in a win over the Reds on Wednesday. He struck out four.

The right-hander debuted a new cutter, throwing it 14 times en route to his first win of the season. "It seems like a misfired fastball is all. I don't know," Clevinger told Mandy Bell of MLB.com. "Keeping that cat in the bag as long as possible." Clevinger went on to say , "It kind of has a mind of its own, that pitch by itself. But it's definitely a fun one to throw." While Clevinger has dealt with some mechanical issues early on this season, he said his surgically-repaired left knee is "building a little more endurance" each time out, helping the stability of his plant leg. Up next is a home start against the Cubs.