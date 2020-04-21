Clevinger (knee) said in a recent interview with Indians broadcaster Jim Rosenhaus that he feels "completely like myself again" since requiring surgery Feb. 14 to repair a partially torn meniscus, Ryan Lewis of the Akron Beacon Journal reports. "There's no subconscious hesitations like I felt the first couple of bullpens," Clevinger said. "It feels natural now. I guess my only concern was I have a pretty violent lock leg, lead leg, and that's the knee I tore. That was my only worry. The strengthening stuff came back real fast. It healed super, super quick."

Even before Major League Baseball went on hiatus in mid-March, Clevinger didn't appear poised to miss significant time to begin the season after he was cleared for mound work shortly before spring training was suspended. Now that he's had an extra month to strengthen his knee, Clevinger appears set to face no restrictions whenever the Indians are cleared to resume workouts. He'll likely be in the mix for the Opening Day nod after turning in a 2.71 ERA and 1.06 WHIP over 126 innings in 2019.