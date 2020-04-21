Indians' Mike Clevinger: Deems self fully healthy
Clevinger (knee) said in a recent interview with Indians broadcaster Jim Rosenhaus that he feels "completely like myself again" since requiring surgery Feb. 14 to repair a partially torn meniscus, Ryan Lewis of the Akron Beacon Journal reports. "There's no subconscious hesitations like I felt the first couple of bullpens," Clevinger said. "It feels natural now. I guess my only concern was I have a pretty violent lock leg, lead leg, and that's the knee I tore. That was my only worry. The strengthening stuff came back real fast. It healed super, super quick."
Even before Major League Baseball went on hiatus in mid-March, Clevinger didn't appear poised to miss significant time to begin the season after he was cleared for mound work shortly before spring training was suspended. Now that he's had an extra month to strengthen his knee, Clevinger appears set to face no restrictions whenever the Indians are cleared to resume workouts. He'll likely be in the mix for the Opening Day nod after turning in a 2.71 ERA and 1.06 WHIP over 126 innings in 2019.
More News
-
Indians' Mike Clevinger: Doing well, per Tito•
-
Indians' Mike Clevinger: Successful first bullpen session•
-
Indians' Mike Clevinger: Throwing bullpen Monday•
-
Indians' Mike Clevinger: Progressing nicely during rehab•
-
Indians' Mike Clevinger: Nearing throwing program•
-
Indians' Mike Clevinger: Out 6-to-8 weeks following surgery•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Pick Grisham
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball prospects: Pick Murphy
Award-winning Fantasy baseball expert Ariel Cohen has named the top 10 Fantasy baseball prospects...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Target Kelly
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball draft guide, sleepers
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Starting Pitcher Preview: Better days
There just aren't enough aces to go around, so the draft prices keep rising for Fantasy managers,...
-
Outfield Preview: Star powered
Even if you miss on the five stars who will be the top picks in many drafts, there is tons...