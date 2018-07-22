Clevinger (7-6) pitched 6.2 innings Sunday, yielding two runs on four walks and four hits while striking out seven in the 5-0 loss to Texas.

Clevinger took the loss for the third straight outing but did slightly lower his ERA from 3.47 to 3.43. He still owns a strong 125:44 K:BB, but the four walks in Sunday's outing were the most since May 18. The 27-year-old right-hander will look to get back in the win column against the Tigers on Saturday.