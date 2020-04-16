Clevinger (knee) is doing well, according to manager Terry Francona, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.

Francona did not elaborate on where Clevinger stands from a health standpoint, but he was expected to be ready or almost ready for game action if the season had started on time. No detailed news is likely good news in this instance, so fantasy managers should be operating as if Clevinger will be a full-go when play resumes.