Clevinger (3-2) struck out 12 while allowing one run on six hits and one walk through six innings to take the win over the Tigers on Wednesday.

Clevinger racked up 23 swinging strikes and tied a career high with 12 strikeouts in the dominant effort. The right-hander has gets more swinging strikes on his fastball than any other MLB pitcher, but he was able to generate 16 whiffs on his breaking pitches, including 14 on the slider. The 28-year-old has a 3-2 record with a 3.57 ERA and a 14.8 K/9 through seven starts this season. Clevinger will make his next start Monday against the Blue Jays at the Rogers Centre.