Clevinger (back) played catch from 120 feet Monday, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

Clevinger said he felt "like money" after Monday's session, and assuming the right-hander checks out OK in the coming days, he could be cleared to resume mound work soon after. While Clevinger is trending in the right direction, he remains without a concrete timetable for his return. He's eligible to come off the 60-day injured list June 7, should he ultimately prove ready.

