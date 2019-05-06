Indians' Mike Clevinger: Extends throwing to 120 feet
Clevinger (back) played catch from 120 feet Monday, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.
Clevinger said he felt "like money" after Monday's session, and assuming the right-hander checks out OK in the coming days, he could be cleared to resume mound work soon after. While Clevinger is trending in the right direction, he remains without a concrete timetable for his return. He's eligible to come off the 60-day injured list June 7, should he ultimately prove ready.
