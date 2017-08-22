Indians' Mike Clevinger: Fails to pitch out of fifth frame
Clevinger allowed four runs on four hits and two walks while striking out four batters during Monday's win over Boston. He didn't factor into the decision.
The last time Clevinger faced Boston he allowed five runs through three innings, so this was another underwhelming outing against the Red Sox. Still, there have been more solid outings than poor ones, and the 26-year-old righty sports a 3.97 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 10.1 K/9 for the campaign. With Cleveland in contention, Clevinger projects to continue moving the fantasy needle across all categories. He lines up to face the Royals at Progressive Field in his next start.
More News
-
Indians' Mike Clevinger: Handed loss in relief Thursday•
-
Indians' Mike Clevinger: To be skipped Thursday•
-
Indians' Mike Clevinger: Tosses seven shutout innings in Saturday victory•
-
Indians' Mike Clevinger: Set to return to rotation•
-
Indians' Mike Clevinger: Temporarily shifting to bullpen•
-
Indians' Mike Clevinger: Lasts just three frames Monday•
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....