Clevinger allowed four runs on four hits and two walks while striking out four batters during Monday's win over Boston. He didn't factor into the decision.

The last time Clevinger faced Boston he allowed five runs through three innings, so this was another underwhelming outing against the Red Sox. Still, there have been more solid outings than poor ones, and the 26-year-old righty sports a 3.97 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 10.1 K/9 for the campaign. With Cleveland in contention, Clevinger projects to continue moving the fantasy needle across all categories. He lines up to face the Royals at Progressive Field in his next start.