Indians' Mike Clevinger: Falls to Astros again
Clevinger (3-2) allowed five earned runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out four across 5.1 innings to take the loss Thursday against the Astros.
Clevinger was able to scatter five hits and two walks through his first four innings of work without allowing a run, but surrendered a three-run home run in the fifth inning before being pulled in the sixth inning after allowing two of the first three batters he faced to reach base. He will be happy to get a start against a team other than the Astros in his next outing, as he allowed eight earned runs in 11.2 innings with 15 hits and seven walks in his two consecutive starts against them. His overall numbers remain strong -- he has a 3.32 ERA and 1.22 WHIP -- so there's no reason to panic about his results against one of the more dangerous lineups in the league.
