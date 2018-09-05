Indians' Mike Clevinger: Fans 10 Royals
Clevinger (11-7) gave up one run on three hits and a walk while striking out 10 in Tuesday's win against the Royals.
He was staked with a 6-0 lead after two innings, allowing him to cruise to his 11th victory. Clevinger is now unbeaten in his last seven starts. During one dominant stretch Tuesday he struck out six of nine batters. What's impressive about this current run is that Clevinger is now in uncharted workload territory, sitting at 176.1 innings after never logging more than 158 in a season (back in 2015). His next start is scheduled for Sunday in Toronto.
