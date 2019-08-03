Indians' Mike Clevinger: Fans eight in win
Clevinger (6-2) picked up the win Friday, giving up one run on three hits and four walks over 6.1 innings while striking out eight in a 7-3 victory over the Angels.
A solo homer by Mike Trout in the first inning was the only blemish on Clevinger's line for the night. The right-hander has now delivered four straight quality starts, and he'll take a 3.07 ERA and 80:19 K:BB through 55.2 innings into his next outing Wednesday, at home against the Rangers.
