Clevinger gave up one run on four hits and two walks while striking out six in five innings Friday against the Twins. He did not factor in the decision.

He was effective, but not particularly efficient, needing 92 pitches (56 strikes) to get through five frames. Clevinger has now allowed one run while striking out 15 over his last two starts (11 innings), and seems to have rebounded after a couple dreadful outings at the end of June. He will have a favorable matchup at home against the Tigers in his next start Wednesday.