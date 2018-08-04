Indians' Mike Clevinger: Fans six in no-decision versus Angels
Clevinger allowed three runs on five hits while striking out six across six innings but didn't factor into the decision Friday against Los Angeles.
Clevinger turned in a quality outing, but after surrendering two home runs to Shohei Ohtani, he would exit a 3-3 ballgame. Clevinger has had a tough stretch of starts recently, as he's been saddled with the loss in four of his previous five performances (16 runs over 35.1 innings). He'll head into his next appearance Wednesday against Minnesota with a 3.48 ERA and 1.22 WHIP with 139 strikeouts through 139.2 frames.
