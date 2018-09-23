Indians' Mike Clevinger: Fans six in no-decision
Clevinger didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 5-4 extra-innings win over the Red Sox, allowing two runs on three hits and five walks over five innings while striking out six.
The right-hander wasn't at his sharpest, as his control issues caused his streak of quality starts to be snapped at six, but Clevinger still gave up three runs or less for the 12th consecutive start since the All-Star break. He now has a 2.40 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 84:27 K:BB in 71.1 second-half innings, and Clevinger will make one more start in the regular season when he takes the mound Friday in Kansas City.
