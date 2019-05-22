Manager Terry Francona said that Clevinger (back) will likely throw another bullpen session Friday before the Indians map out a rehab schedule for the right-hander, Ryan Lewis of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Clevinger has made tremendous progress in his recovery from an upper-back strain and should soon be ready to test himself against hitters, which marks the final phase of his rehab process. Francona joked that Clevinger probably feels ready to throw five innings in a game, but the Indians will almost certainly plan for a more conservative workload for his first rehab outing. The Indians have yet to pinpoint a target date for Clevinger's reinstatement from the 60-day injured list, but as things currently stand, he looks poised to return on or shortly after his June 7 eligibility date.