Indians' Mike Clevinger: Final bullpen session on tap
Manager Terry Francona said that Clevinger (back) will likely throw another bullpen session Friday before the Indians map out a rehab schedule for the right-hander, Ryan Lewis of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Clevinger has made tremendous progress in his recovery from an upper-back strain and should soon be ready to test himself against hitters, which marks the final phase of his rehab process. Francona joked that Clevinger probably feels ready to throw five innings in a game, but the Indians will almost certainly plan for a more conservative workload for his first rehab outing. The Indians have yet to pinpoint a target date for Clevinger's reinstatement from the 60-day injured list, but as things currently stand, he looks poised to return on or shortly after his June 7 eligibility date.
More News
-
Indians' Mike Clevinger: Closing in on rehab assignment•
-
Indians' Mike Clevinger: Throws short bullpen session•
-
Indians' Mike Clevinger: Extends throwing to 120 feet•
-
Indians' Mike Clevinger: Throwing from 90 feet•
-
Indians' Mike Clevinger: Plays catch from 60 feet•
-
Indians' Mike Clevinger: Could resume throwing soon•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
It's taken a while, but Jose Ramirez is finally beginning to slide down the rankings. And it...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings takes a look at what's wrong with the Mariners, three players you should add...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, 2019 sims
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Pitching regression candidates
Heath Cummings highlights seven pitchers headed for regression.
-
Scott White's 'Do Not Drop' list
Want to know who to add? We've got you covered several times over. Who to drop, though, is...
-
Re-drafting the first two rounds
Wonder how drastically player values have changed at the highest end of the player pool? Scott...