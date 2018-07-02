Clevinger (7-3) got the win against Oakland on Sunday, giving up three earned runs on eight hits over six innings, striking out five and walking two in a 15-3 victory for the Indians.

Clevinger got a ton of run support in this contest, but he still held up his end of the bargain with a quality start to pick up his seventh win of 2018. The right-hander is having a terrific season, with a 3.11 ERA and 99 strikeouts through 110 innings. He'll take on Oakland again in his next start, this time at home on July 7.