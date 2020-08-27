Clevinger allowed two runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out six over six innings in a no-decision versus the Twins on Wednesday.

Clevinger was strong in his first start since Aug. 5 after he was punished for breaking safety protocols. The right-hander gave up a home run to Max Kepler and was generous with baserunners, but it didn't come back to hurt him. Clevinger still has a 1-1 record with a 3.18 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 21 strikeouts across 22.2 innings this season. He's expected to make his next start Tuesday in Kansas City.