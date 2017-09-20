Clevinger (11-5) picked up the win over the Angels on Tuesday, allowing only one run on three hits and two walks over six innings while striking out six.

The right-hander's been dominant down the stretch for Cleveland, posting a 0.61 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 34:10 K:BB over his last five starts (29.2 innings). Clevinger is scheduled for a two-start week to close out the regular season, Tuesday at home to the Twins and then Sunday's finale at home against the White Sox, making him a must-start in any format.