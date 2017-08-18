Clevinger (6-5) was tagged with Thursday's loss against the Twins after allowing two runs on three hits and three walks over 2.2 innings in relief. He struck out five.

Following Wednesday's rain out, Clevinger was bumped from Thursday's start and moved to the bullpen. His control was shaky, but overall it wasn't an awful effort in long relief. Unfortunately for him, Clevinger received no support, as the Tribe's offense mustered just three hits on the day. The righty is slated to rejoin the rotation to start Monday's home game against Boston.