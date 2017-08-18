Indians' Mike Clevinger: Handed loss in relief Thursday
Clevinger (6-5) was tagged with Thursday's loss against the Twins after allowing two runs on three hits and three walks over 2.2 innings in relief. He struck out five.
Following Wednesday's rain out, Clevinger was bumped from Thursday's start and moved to the bullpen. His control was shaky, but overall it wasn't an awful effort in long relief. Unfortunately for him, Clevinger received no support, as the Tribe's offense mustered just three hits on the day. The righty is slated to rejoin the rotation to start Monday's home game against Boston.
More News
-
Indians' Mike Clevinger: To be skipped Thursday•
-
Indians' Mike Clevinger: Tosses seven shutout innings in Saturday victory•
-
Indians' Mike Clevinger: Set to return to rotation•
-
Indians' Mike Clevinger: Temporarily shifting to bullpen•
-
Indians' Mike Clevinger: Lasts just three frames Monday•
-
Indians' Mike Clevinger: Hit hard by Angels on Tuesday•
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...