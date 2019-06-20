Indians' Mike Clevinger: Headed to IL
Clevinger (ankle) is expected to land on the 10-day injured list, Paul Hoynes of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Clevinger suffered an ankle injury in his first start back from the injured list Monday, and it turns out the issue will force the right-hander to miss at least one turn through the rotation. The Indians have yet to announce who will replace Clevinger in the rotation Saturday.
