Indians' Mike Clevinger: Heading to extended spring
Clevinger (back) will head to extended spring training Friday before beginning a rehab assignment, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.
Clevinger can't return from the 60-day injured list until June 7, so he still has some time to build his arm strength back up. It's not yet clear how long he'll spend in extended spring before his rehab assignment begins.
