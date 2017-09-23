Manager Terry Francona said Clevinger will pitch out of the bullpen for the remainder of the season, Zack Meisel of The Athletic Cleveland reports.

Clevinger has been stellar over his last five starts, compiling a 0.61 ERA and 34:10 K:BB in 29.2 innings, but he'll shift to a relief role as the Indians cut down their rotation ahead of the playoffs. Given the way he's been pitching lately, Clevinger figures to carry a prominent role in Cleveland's bullpen. "We plan on using him as a weapon," Francona said about his new role. Look for the 26-year-old to serve as an important multi-inning reliever for the Indians down the stretch and in the playoffs.