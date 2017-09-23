Indians' Mike Clevinger: Heads to bullpen
Manager Terry Francona said Clevinger will pitch out of the bullpen for the remainder of the season, Zack Meisel of The Athletic Cleveland reports.
Clevinger has been stellar over his last five starts, compiling a 0.61 ERA and 34:10 K:BB in 29.2 innings, but he'll shift to a relief role as the Indians cut down their rotation ahead of the playoffs. Given the way he's been pitching lately, Clevinger figures to carry a prominent role in Cleveland's bullpen. "We plan on using him as a weapon," Francona said about his new role. Look for the 26-year-old to serve as an important multi-inning reliever for the Indians down the stretch and in the playoffs.
More News
-
Indians' Mike Clevinger: Handcuffs Angels on Tuesday•
-
Indians' Mike Clevinger: Leads Tribe to record-breaking win•
-
Indians' Mike Clevinger: Fires six shutout innings in Friday win•
-
Indians' Mike Clevinger: In line for Friday start•
-
Indians' Mike Clevinger: Available in relief for doubleheader•
-
Indians' Mike Clevinger: Strikes out nine over six scoreless innings•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...