The Indians placed Clevinger (back) on the 10-day injured list Tuesday, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

In his second start of the season Sunday versus the Blue Jays, Clevinger was in the midst of another dominant outing before straining his upper back and leaving after completing five innings. While the right-hander was confident the injury wouldn't cost him any starts, the Indians ultimately decided Clevinger would need more time to recuperate. The team hasn't indicated that Clevinger's back issue is a long-term concern, so there still seems to be a decent chance he'll be ready to return in the minimum 10 days. The Indians will first require a replacement in the rotation for Clevinger on Saturday in Kansas City.