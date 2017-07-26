Clevinger gave up six runs (five earned) on nine hits and two walks over 4.1 innings but came away with a no-decision in Tuesday's extra-inning win over the Angels. He struck out five.

Cleveland's offense staked him to a 7-0 lead after two innings but Clevinger wasn't able to take advantage, giving up homers to Kole Calhoun in the third and Luis Valbuena in the fifth before the right-hander was chased from the game. The rough outing ended a streak of four straight quality starts for Clevinger, but he still has a strong 3.20 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 78:35 K:BB in 70.1 innings on the year headed into his next start Monday in Boston.