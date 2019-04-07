Indians' Mike Clevinger: Hopeful for next start
Clevinger said he plans to make his next start after exiting Sunday's game due to upper-back tightness, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.
Clevinger earned his first win of the year by recording 10 strikeouts over five shutout innings, but the Indians didn't want to risk anything with his back tightening up. The 28-year-old tentatively lines up to start Saturday at Kansas City, but his status is worth keeping an eye on as he gets into his pre-start preparations this week.
