Indians' Mike Clevinger: Hoping to pitch Saturday
The Indians hope Clevinger (ankle) will be able to pitch Saturday versus the Tigers, Paul Hoynes of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Clevinger suffered an ankle injury in Monday's start and showed up Tuesday with a discolored and swollen left ankle. The team cautiously expected the 28-year-old to pitch Saturday, but there should be a better idea of his availability after he plays catch Wednesday.
