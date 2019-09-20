Clevinger (12-3) pitched six scoreless innings to earn the win against Detroit on Thursday. He gave up seven hits and one walk while striking out six.

Clevinger labored through a 33-pitch first inning that ended with a bases-loaded flyout, then needed only 70 pitches to breeze through the following five frames. The outing was his fifth straight quality start and marked his fifteenth consecutive appearance in which he struck out at least six batters. Clevinger continues to fly under the radar as one of the most reliable and effective pitchers in the league; he has allowed three or fewer runs in 16 of 19 starts this season and has posted a 10-1 record along with a magnificent 2.02 ERA and 115:24 K:BB over 89 innings since the All-Star break. He'll head to Chicago to take on the White Sox on Tuesday in his next scheduled start.