Clevinger didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Twins, allowing one run on five hits and a walk over seven innings while striking out five.

The right-hander delivered his 14th quality start of the season and was in line for his eighth win, and first since July 1, before Cody Allen blew the save in the top of the ninth inning. Clevinger will take a 3.38 ERA into his next outing Monday in Cincinnati.