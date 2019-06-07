Clevinger (back) allowed four runs on three hits and a pair of walks while striking out four batters in a rehab appearance Thursday for Triple-A Columbus.

Clevinger got up to 98 mph with his fastball, though that might be the only encouraging sign from his performance. Despite the poor outing, he may require just one more rehab appearance (likely with Double-A Akron) before returning to Cleveland.

