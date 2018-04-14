Indians' Mike Clevinger: Leaves after four innings against Blue Jays
Clevinger got a no-decision in Cleveland's 8-4 loss to the Blue Jays on Friday, giving up four runs in four innings on three hits, striking out five and walking two.
Clevinger cruised through the first three innings before the wheels came off in the fourth, as he walked two batters and gave up a three-run homer to Aledmys Diaz in that frame before exiting the contest after 82 pitches. Despite the shaky inning, he still has a 2.70 ERA on the season after posting a solid 3.11 mark in 121.1 innings last year. Clevinger is probably never going to post world-beating ratios or elite-level strikeout totals, but he's shown a consistent ability to limit damage that means he should remain a viable option to fill out the back-end of fantasy staffs.
